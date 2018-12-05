Festive season claims first victims in Erongo

SWAKOPMUND - A two-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman became the first casualties of road accidents in Erongo Region as the region readies itself for the busy festive season when carnage is usually rife.

The accident happened between Arandis and Usakos yesterday morning.

Briefing the media yesterday afternoon on the accident, Chief Inspector Daniel Gurirab confirmed it occurred about 20 kilometres from Usakos towards Arandis, when a black VW Golf overtook another vehicle at a blind spot and collided head-on with an oncoming silver Toyota double cab.

Gurirab said the Golf had four occupants, the driver Leon Schiefer and Sharne Madjied who were seriously injured, King Lion Schiefer who died on the scene, and Leonie Camm, who died upon arriving at hospital.

Passengers of the other vehicle were identified as Jaco Smith (45) and Cornelius McDonalds (75) - who both sustained serious injuries. All the injured are currently being treated at the Usakos State Hospital. A culpable homicide case is being investigated by the police.

