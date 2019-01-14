FIFA, CAF expected back in the country soon

OSHAKATI – Just days after the eagerly awaited appointment of the Normalisation Committee for the embattled Namibia Football Association (NFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are to send another delegation to instate the appointed committee.

“FiFA and CAF will jointly visit us during the coming weeks to complete and kick-start the process. Until such time, let us not speculate or preempt this important process for the benefit of our people,” the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Erastus Uutoni officially announced at a press briefing held in Oshakati on Friday.

The envisaged committee members whose names are yet to be revealed would aid in resolving the squabbles within the association.

The briefing was initiated to inform the nation about the latest developments regarding the ongoing issues at Football House. Uutoni also used the opportunity to diffuse claims that the ministry was interfering in NFA issues.

“With the understanding that government should not interfere with the affairs of football in respect of the laws of the international affiliates such as FIFA – we did so simply then to advise the NFA leadership based on the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) after taking the decision to dismiss their president (Frans Mbid), ” said Uutoni.

Furthermore, Uutoni called on the sports fraternity to unite for the benefit of the country.

At the same time, the portfolio minister used the platform to gauge support for the planned sports expo envisaged to take place this year.Uutoni said the time has come to develop sport and empower the young generation through sport.

He added that it does not augur well that local sport continues to import sports gear – citing the government having invested a lot in vocational skills to enable young citizens to venture into the manufacturing trade.

He urged the NSC and its affiliates to seriously look into strengthening the productivity of the youth and to subsequently create employment. He also urged the nation to come forth and assist in tangible plans to establish a sports museum in the country.



2019-01-14 11:54:43 1 days ago