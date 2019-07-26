Final remand for mob murder

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand for the prosecutor general to make a decision in the matter of 10 people who stand accused of killing a 27-year-old Congolese refugee in June last year.

Making their appearance in court yesterday, Tangeni Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22, and Teofelus Heita, 24, were informed that the prosecutor general’s decision was not yet available.

During previous court proceedings the State informed the court that the prosecutor general returned the docket to the investigating officer with additional instructions that needed to be complied with.

State prosecutor Victoria Likius asked the court to grant another postponement for such. Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter finally to October 3 to give ample time to the prosecutor general to make her decision in the matter.

The prosecution is charging Mushimba and his co-accused with a count of murder for what it deems the unlawful and intentional killing.

According to court documents, the group killed Congolese refugee Valentine Tshitamungi by allegedly beating and kicking him all over his body.

Tshitamungi later succumbed to the injuries in hospital. The incident occurred on June 12, 2018 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

According to police reports at the time, it is suspected that Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money and fled the scene.

As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group ended up assaulting him to death. All this occurred following the robbery victim’s crying out for help.

Mushimba and his co-accused are currently on bail of N$3 000 respectively and their bail was extended until their scheduled appearance in court.

