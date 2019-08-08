Final remand for slayer of ex-girlfriend

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court has given a final remand for the prosecutor general (PG) to make a decision in the matter of a man accused of slitting his ex-girlfriend’s throat with a knife and attempting to commit suicide.

During his appearance from custody early this week, Moses Tomas was informed that the prosecutor general was yet to make a decision in his case.

The matter has been forwarded to the PG to pronounce herself on what charges Tomas will be prosecuted on when standing trial and where will he be tried. Furthermore, the PG will decide if the accused is to be prosecuted or not.

The prosecution has charged Tomas with a count of murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act and it alleges that Tomas on March 26 this year intentionally and unlawfully killed Joleinge by slitting her throat with a knife.

Tomas was arrested on the day of the fatal incident after the police found him in a critical condition in his home in Katutura.

According to police reports, Tomas consumed battery acid in a botched attempt to commit suicide after he had slit the throat of the mother of his children.

He was rushed to Katutura state hospital where he was admitted for several days while receiving medical treatment under police surveillance.

It is alleged that before attempting to commit suicide, Tomas went to Joleinge’s home in Windhoek’s Okuryangava area. He allegedly requested to have a private conversation with the mother of his two children behind the shack.

The former couple moved behind the shack as per Tomas’ request, where he allegedly slit her throat with a knife.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the case to September 13 for the PG to pronounce herself on the matter.

2019-08-08 07:19:22 1 days ago