Final remand for woman accused of killing lover

WINDHOEK - The Katutura Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself in the matter of a woman who is accused of stabbing her 70-year-old boyfriend multiple times to death last year.

The prosecutor general is set to decide whether or not Victoria Goreses, 21 should be prosecuted for the gruesome murder. Furthermore, the prosecutor general will determine on what charges and where she should be tried.

The prosecution accuses Goreses with a charge of murder read with the provisions of Gender Based Violence Act for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, 70. Nathame died on February 25, 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

During her appearance before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo, Goreses was informed the prosecutor general has not yet pronounced herself in the matter.

Consequently, the court gave a final remand for the prosecutor general’s decision, postponing the case to December 4. The court extended her bail until her next appearance in court.

The accused was arrested in February 2018 following the death of her boyfriend Nathame whom she allegedly stabbed to death. The incident took place on Ongava Street in Okuryangava.

It is reported the two got into an argument after Nathame accused her of being unfaithful. The argument got physical and Goreses allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times.

However, the accused denied any wrong doing when she took a no guilty plea earlier this year for her preliminary plea. In her defence, Goreses said that she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame on that fateful date.

She had to undergo mental observation on the state’s request, as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court. The state wanted to find out if Goreses is fit to stand trial, and if she was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time the alleged crime was committed.

According to the psychiatric evaluation report, Goreses is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions.

The report concluded that although she indicated that she acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she had done.

2019-10-11 07:46:32 16 hours ago