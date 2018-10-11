Final remand in Mushe murder case

WINDHOEK - The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself in the matter of four men who stand accused of killing Alex Maluli Mushe in April.

Making an appearance in court before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley were Kleapas Malima, 24, Kenibirth Ashipala, 25, Nande Malima, 23, and Robert Shikongo, 25, who were informed that the prosecutor general has not yet decided on their matter.

The prosecution is alleging that in April 6, 2017 the group intentionally killed Mushe by stabbing him with a knife.

The prosecution alleges that the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances emanate from the aggravating circumstances derived from the fact the group was in possession of a dangerous weapon that was used in the killing. Having forced Mushe into submission, the group stole his bag and ran off.

However, during the bail hearing of Nande Malima and Shikongo, Nande Malima testified that he saw his elder brother Kleopas Malima stabbing the deceased.

According to court records, Kleopas Malima admitted that he stabbed Mushe because he had hit him with a stone.

Nande Malima further testified that he and other accused persons were merely witnesses at the scene of the crime on the date in question. According to his recollection he does not remember seeing Shikongo at the scene that night.

Nande Malima and Shikongo are currently on bail of N$10 000 while Ashipala and Kleopas Malima have been in police custody since their arrest in April.

The court postponed the matter for the prosecutor general’s decision to December 6, extending the bail of Malima and Shikongo and remanding Malima and Ashipala in police custody.

