Finally a place to call home Aron Mushaukwa National Khomas

BUKALO – A family of ten who previously lived in deplorable conditions can now breathe a sigh of relief after government through the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Child Welfare handed them a two-bedroom house.

The family, which includes five children and five adults, were identified by the ministry as part of its quest to assist vulnerable and destitute Namibians.

Head of the household Chuma Likando received the donation from poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta last week at Bukalo.

Kameeta said a decision to construct a house for Likando was taken last year when he visited Bukalo. “When I came here last year I was accompanied by the induna and we went through the village to see how the people were living, and I saw the situation in which Likando and her family were in, that is how she was chosen to benefit from this donation,” said Kameeta.

Apart from the construction of the two-bedroom house, the ministry furthermore erected a fence around the revamped Bukalo market and also constructed ablution facilities at the market. In total the ministry set aside about N$553 000 for the projects at Bukalo.

According to Kameeta, the ministry is working very hard by doing urgent interventions aimed at addressing the plight of people. “Through the special projects initiatives, the ministry is looking at addressing immediate projects aimed at improving the living conditions of the poor and vulnerable,” he said.

Likando could not hide her excitement upon receiving the house, saying she never imagined living in a modern home. “I am very grateful for the assistance I received today. In my entire life I never dreamed that one day I will receive this kind of assistance. I would like to urge the ministry to continue assisting other needy persons in Namibia,” she said.

Acting chairperson of Bukalo village council Candy Namatama stressed that the council is committed to ensuring that the needs of the people are met.

“My office and in particular the entire council will ensure that these facilities will be well taken of and that council will continue to provide any much needed support to all the beneficiaries of the two facilities,” she said.

2019-11-25 06:42:45 | 1 days ago