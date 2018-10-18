Fireworks expected at Kupferberg Enduro Race this weekend …riders gear up for podium spots

WINDHOEK - The final round of the seven- legged Namibian Enduro Series promises fireworks when action resumes at the Kupferberg racetrack on Saturday.

The landfill area known by some for the great technical riding and challenges will be an awesome culmination to the series and since no racing took place at this track for some time, the routes will ensure an acid test for the riders as they fight it out for the last championship points.

Henner Rusch has wrapped up the open class with Gunther Gladis having secured 2nd but 3rd place is still up for grabs with three riders having a good chance of taking the last step on the podium.

The Master Bikes class will go down to the wire with Martin Kruger and Werner Wiese tied for points while Jorn Greiter is just 2 points adrift with a win likely to secure him the championship – certainly a race where spectators have to keep a close eye on this battle as it is going to be a great one.

The Support Bikes championship is already under wraps by Oliver Rohrmuller with an unassailable 29-point cushion. The gap between 2nd and 3rd place is however just 2 points, which leaves Jurgen Gladis and Jaco Huselman for a great battle to see who secures 2nd spot, on Saturday.

In Class 10 or beginners class, the quad riders move to two wheels and J Opperman needs to finish the race to secure the top step, any DNF would however place Andre Marais in the seat to take the position whilst 3rd placed Rhys Gragg looks set to secure this position - come Saturday afternoon.

The development class where smaller bikes and younger riders start out in this particular sport this season has produced eight riders progressing through the sport. The rules are such that a senior rider or parent can ride with the youngsters while the shorter route helps the fuel reach on the smaller bikes.

However, this does not impact on the enthusiasm of the little ones nor the skills displayed by some at such a very young age. With this being the final race of the year, riders will put it all on the line to secure the final spots in the various championships. Come join the action and enjoy the racing at Kupferberg.



