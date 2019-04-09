First Division teams still in the dark…no concrete answers from NPL

WINDHOEK – Clubs campaigning in the country’s three National First Division (NFD) streams, the North East Stream First Division (NESFD), North West Stream First Division (NWSFD) and Southern Stream First Division (SSFD), are still in the dark about their immediate future.

As it currently stands, teams in the NFD are yet to kick a ball in the ongoing 2018/19 football season and on the other hand, the Namibia Premier League (NPL) has already started its second leg and matches are being played via the strenuous double-header format, which means NPL activities will conclude earlier than expected.

Should the status quo remain, especially the unexplained dormancy of NFD activities, the situation will throw the NPL into disarray, as the traditional relegation/promotion process will be left hanging in the balance.

As customary, three teams are relegated from the NPL back to the NFD and three are promoted from the NFD to the NPL, but with no communication from the NPL, which oversees NFD activities, First Division clubs and the public at large remain in the dark about the future of footballers in the country’s second tier league and equally questioning how the NPL, and by extension the Namibia Football Association (NFA), will relegate and promote teams come end of this season.

Questioned about possible solutions to the NFD’s worrisome situation, newly appointed NPL Chief Executive Officer, Harald Fulle, admitted that the situation is worrisome to the NPL, especially considering that the premier league has already hit the halfway mark in the absence of First Division football.

“To be quiet honest, I really don’t have a concrete answer on the First Division situation right now but it is something that I have taken note of and it is very worrying. But we are engaging and very soon I will be getting updates from my office and other relevant authorities on the actual facts around the NFD and what can be done. So I will only avail myself to the public and media once I fully acquaint myself with all information and possible solutions,” said Fulle, who was only appointed last week.

2019-04-09 10:04:42 1 days ago