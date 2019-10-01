Fish unaffected by environmental effects – Esau

ONGWEDIVA - Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Bernhardt Esau says environmental effects have not affected the fish in Namibian coastal waters, noting there is still enough fish in the sea.

“We do surveys to determine the population of the fish and to date there are no reports that the fish are depleting. Only the size of the fish has been impacted,” noted the minister.

He was responding to media questions on whether the long queues at fish outlets are a result of depleted fish stocks.

The minister said that during the 2018/19 financial year the entity mandated by cabinet to distribute fish in the country, the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCTP), distributed 7 116 metric tons of frozen fish products.

The frozen products were sold through 17 fish outlets and regional fish promotions in 13 regions.

To enhance fish distribution to the community the trust before the end of this year will open another shop in Otjozondjupa Region.

During the just ended financial year the trust also opened a fish shop in Omuthiya to strengthen its distribution activities.

NFCPT is mandated to promote fish consumption in Namibia by making fish more accessible and affordable.

Furthermore, the trust is further tasked to educate the public on how to prepare and cook fish and in so doing attain the most nutritional value therein.

To live up to its mandate, the trust has been conducting fish promotions across the country.

During these promotions, the public engaged and educated the public on the health benefits of consuming fish and to prepare various cuisines.

In addition to the fish promotions, the trust also holds fish consumption promotion days to create awareness and celebrate Namibian fisheries and the fishing industry.

