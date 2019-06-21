Fisheries employee commits suicide

WALVIS BAY - A fisheries and marine resources employee at its Walvis Bay office was found dead at his home yesterday after he initially sent a frantic message to a colleague.

The man identified as Emmanuel Andjele (57), allegedly shot himself in the head with a pistol at his home in Tutaleni at around 10h00.

Andjele was found in his bathroom, by members of the police who went to his house after being alerted by his fellow employees.

According to the police, Andjele allegedly sent a text message to his colleagues in which he apologised for taking his own life.

“Sorry to leave this way but I can’t take it longer, miss me but let me go,” stated the frantic message.

The worried colleagues immediately notified the Nampol, who in turn went to Andjele’s house.

However, he had already shot himself and was found in a pool of blood in his bathroom.

No foul play is suspect and his next of kin were informed.

The body was taken to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for post mortem examinations.

2019-06-21 09:54:58 15 hours ago