Fishrot suspect flees to S.A to avoid arrest 

WALVIS BAY – A businessman linked to the multi-million Fishrot bribery scandal that claimed the scalps of two cabinet ministers has fled to South Africa to avoid arrest.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Paulus Noa on Saturday confirmed the development saying that the man was being investigated for his alleged involvement in the Fishrot scandal.

The suspect whose name was not revealed yesterday apparently fled to South Africa before he could be arrested by ACC.

Noa upon enquiry yesterday told New Era that they traced some properties in South Africa that led them to the businessman

“We are definitely after the owner who is a suspect in the case. He had fled to South Africa before we could arrest him. It is either he comes back and present himself to ACC or we shall very soon get him by way of a warrant of arrest,” Noa told New Era on Saturday.

Noa indicated that efforts are in full swing to attach and restrain properties of suspects and companies outside Namibia that are linked to the Fishrot saga.

“Yes, intentions are that all properties and assets of suspects and entities linked to the corruption allegations in this case are not disposed off. This may include vessels belonging to companies implicated in this case,” he explained.

Noa then appealed to Namibians to come forward with information, rather than mere talking in the streets and on social media.

“Successful investigations depend on concrete information and evidence presented to the investigation body and not mere protests and baseless talks. Protests must be complimented by information,” he said.

Suspects with properties in foreign countries must come forward with information.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor General Martha Imalwa also said Namibians should not hesitate to work with authorities as the Fishrot case affect all Namibians.



