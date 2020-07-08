FNB enhances customer interaction Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Quinten Potgieter, FNB Customer Strategy Manager, says the FNB App now allows customers to log their queries, suggestions, compliments and complaints. To log a compliment, complaint or query, customers should have the FNB banking App, navigate to the Information icon and from there to the Have Your Say icon. Customers will then be prompted to click on the compliment or complaint button. "With this new addition on our already comprehensive banking App, FNB aims to streamline communication and interaction with our customers, and it is our hope that all our customers will enjoy this new functionality and have their say," said Potgieter.



2020-07-08 09:28:01 | 1 hours ago