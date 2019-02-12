FNB Far North gives back

WINDHOEK – First National Bank’s Far North Cluster recently handed over sanitary pads to disadvantaged girls in various schools, as well as refuse bins to various northern towns.

Abongile Npikwa, Far North Sales and Services Manager, emphasized the dire need for sanitary pads in the communities.

“We know that girls stay home from school because of a lack of sanitary pads, and this is counter-productive to a great learning experience. It means that they miss school for around 10 weeks of the year. We hope that our donation will make a difference and ensure they can attend school and enjoy their educational journey.”

FNB Namibia’s Far North Cluster further donated refuse bins to the Oniipa, Okahao, and Rundu Town Councils.

“We aim to create a better environment around us, and as a business we believe it is also our duty to look after the area we actively operate in. We wish to encourage people in the community to recycle to reduce the burden on landfills, while creating a healthier and more sustainable environment,” Npikwa said.

