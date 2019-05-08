FNB Namibia merchants to accept UnionPay cards

WINDHOEK - FNB Namibia has confirmed that UnionPay cards are now accepted at all FNB Point of Sale terminals nationwide. UnionPay, also known as China UnionPay or by its abbreviation, CUP, is a Chinese financial services corporation headquartered in Shanghai, China, that provides bank card services and a card scheme in mainland China.

“This means that close to 4500 FNB merchant terminals are now enabled for UnionPay cardholders to enjoy an easy, convenient and secure payment experience when visiting Namibia; including shopping, dining, transportation and accommodation,” explained FNB’s Head of Tourism and Merchant Sales, Rene Botes.

Botes further elaborated, “This partnership is significant as the nation’s continuous effort to attract the largest outbound tourist market, and now FNB merchants can benefit from this inbound UnionPay spending from greater Asia and the rest of the world.”

So far, the UnionPay global acceptance network has expanded to 174 countries and regions, covering more than 53.7 million merchants and over 2.86 million ATMs. Outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay is accepted at over 26 million merchants and more than 1.7 million ATMs. To date, more than 7.5 billion UnionPay cards are issued in 52 countries and regions, among which 100 million are issued outside mainland China.

“At present, 50 countries and regions in Africa accept UnionPay cards, and the overall acceptance rate has reached more than 75 percent. Eleven countries in Africa, including Mauritius, Nigeria and Uganda, have issued UnionPay cards such as premium cards, business cards, and Asian travel cards, offering safe and convenient payment services to local residents in Africa,” said Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International, Africa Branch.



2019-05-08 09:17:59 2 hours ago