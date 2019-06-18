FNB supports fish protection project in Zambezi

WINDHOEK – First National Bank Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust is supporting the Sikunga fish protection project in Zambezi with an amount of N$775 000 to curb illegal fishing, over a three-year period.

The Sikunga protection project is supported by Sikunga Conservancy, the Masubia Traditional Authority and various tourism enterprises. The area represents a small part of the Zambezi River where the fish stocks are protected.

This is 8km of the river and backwaters where fish are protected and allowed to breed undisturbed. Fifteen fish guards are employed on a permanent basis to control and protect the area.

“FNB, through our FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, is committed to environmental guardianship in our country and has over the last year been involved in more than 14 projects, where environmental guardianship has been the focus. We want to thank the team of Sikunga fish protection for their hard work and for playing an active role in the guardianship of our environment, particularly in the Zambezi River ecosystem,” said Allan Matengu, the FNB branch manager of Katima Mulilo.

Dgini Visser of the Gondwana Care Trust said: “Conservation of our natural resources is only possible when like-minded organisations and communities work together to preserve these resources.

The Gondwana Care Trust is sincerely thankful to FNB Namibia and FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust for its generous contribution towards the fish protection project in Sikunga Conservancy.

The Sikunga fish guards play an important role as stewards of the Zambezi River, particularly the Sikunga fish protection area, which protects fish stocks for future generations. The support of FNB Namibia will go a long way in securing resources for the fish guards to execute their mandate. The Gondwana Care Trust will ensure that its partnership with FNB Namibia and the Sikunga fish guards is sustainable and conveys a lasting positive impact on the communities of the Zambezi Region.”

