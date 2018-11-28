Food bank to be introduced in Katima

KATIMA MULILO - The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare will soon introduce the food bank initiative in Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region and to fulfil this undertaking it last week trained nine members of the street committee who will distribute food.

The nine members of the street committees who were trained will be responsible for identifying needy households to benefit from the food bank, which is part of the government’s Harambee Prosperity Plan’s Goal Seven, aimed at targeting zero deaths due to hunger.

Speaking at the launch of the training workshop the Deputy Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Aino Kapewangolo, called on the trainees to ensure that only those who are extremely affected by hunger poverty benefit from the food bank programme.

“I want to call upon everyone present here, including the food bank street committees, to become poverty food soldiers, and join efforts and hands with government in looting out poverty from our homes and our nation especially here in Zambezi,” said Kapewangolo.

In his remarks read by his special advisor Ignatius Nkunga, the Zambezi Regional Governor Lawrence Sampofu called on “those to be trained to regard this as a national programme by putting personal issues aside and spearhead the interest of the nation”.

The workshop was conducted by former ambassador of Cuba to Namibia, Angel Dalmau, who is a consultant for the implementation of the food bank for the poverty eradication ministry.

