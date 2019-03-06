Foreign inmates escape from custody

RUNDU - Four male inmates, two Angolan and two Motswana escaped from the police holding cells at Omega police station in Mukwe Constituency, Kavango East Region on Friday evening at 21h00. The inmates made their way out that Friday night unnoticed. “We still haven’t rearrested them since the escape, two of them were in custody for rape and while two others were in custody for poaching,” said the Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu. The four escapees are still at large and the police have no clue about their whereabouts though there is a strong possibility they may have crossed the border illegally into their countries.

2019-03-06 10:08:34 26 days ago