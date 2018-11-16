Former magistrate to get trial date

WINDHOEK – A former Windhoek-based magistrate who resigned following her suspension on criminal charges is set to finally get a date for her trial.

Ex-magistrate Riana Hileni Ndahafa Kavara, 34, made an appearance in Windhoek Regional Court before Magistrate Mwilima Mwilima this week after her case was postponed nearly 10 months ago.

Kavara will be standing trial on a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, alternatively corruptly using an office or position for gratification, which is an offence under the Anti-Corruption Act. Another count she is facing is of corruptly using a false document, which is also an offence in terms of the same Act.

The charges emanate from 2015 when Kavara allegedly intervened in the case of her former lover Mohammed Shabani. Shabani was incarcerated on a charge of dealing in cocaine. During his bail application, Kavara took the stand and testified in his favour and paid for his bail in the amount of N$50 000.

After being granted bail, Shabani disappeared and failed to make his court appearance in November 2015. Consequently, the bail money was provisionally forfeited to the state and a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Kavara then handed in an application to have her bail money returned to her after her boyfriend became a fugitive from justice. She later allegedly used her position as magistrate to alter the court records by making an entry on the court record ordering the reinstatement of Shabani’s bail.

During court proceedings, Kavara’s defence attorney Kadhila Amoomo informed the court that he will need to obtain disclosure and acquaint himself with the merits of the case. Kavara recently appointed Kadhila after her then defence attorney Jan Wessels withdrew from the case in February.

The court postponed the case for fixing of a trial date to December 11. Magistrate Mwilima extended Kavara’s bail of N$2000 until the scheduled date.

2018-11-16 09:35:55 1 months ago