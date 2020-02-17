Former prosecutor to be tried today 

A former state prosecutor who was arrested for allegedly illegally scrapping charges from the court system will be tried today.

The accused, Anthony Wilson, will be standing alongside Kennedy Thiongo Kasume when they take the stand in the Windhoek Regional Court this week.

Prosecution is claiming that on 9 February 2005, at the time when Wilson was employed by the Office of the Prosecutor General and stationed at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, he misrepresented facts to the presiding magistrate.

The prosecution is alleging that Wilson used his position, having access to police criminal dockets and stole a charge sheet.

Wilson then withdrew criminal charges levelled against Kasume.

In pretence, Wilson informed magistrate Vanessa Stanley in a court session that the complainant in Kasume’s case had written a letter of withdrawal, stating that he wanted to have the charges against Kasume withdrawn.

It is alleged that he did the same thing in the case of Alex Kagasheka, who had opened a case against Kasume.

If that was not enough, Wilson enticed the police to release Kasume’s motor vehicle that was repossessed by the police as an exhibit.

Using the same pretence, Wilson was allegedly able to have criminal proceedings of theft against Kasume discontinued by having the Namibian Police discontinue the docket with reasons that it was a civil matter.

Wilson who resigned as a public prosecutor in 2016 will be tried on 10 charges that range from theft of a charge sheet, corruptly using his office for personal gain, fraud by misrepresenting the magistrate and corruptly using false documents.

Wilson’s co-accused Kasume will be tried for conspiring with another person to commit the offence of using an office or position to obtain gratification.

The two men are currently on bail.

