Former RDP member heads into activism Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – A former Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) member, Sibuku Malumbano, who resigned from the party mid last month, has set his mind to be a social activist.

Malumbano, who was once secretary general the party’s youth league from 2009 to 2013, says he wants to expand his horizon in tackling social issues, injustice, state of education and array of national concerns, which he says he could not successfully address while under the opposition, RDP.

Under the party, Malumbano insists, he was unable to act beyond because there were structures and rules to follow.

“As I stand now, I will not be limited to anything, and I shall be free to engage and address any issue without fear or clamped option. I left the party with a clean and open heart, in which I have not been engaged in squabbles, other than issues of mutual concern, which are normal for people to have varying opinions,” narrated Malumbano in a telephonic interview with New Era.

“Now that I have no political affiliation, I am confident I will be able to make much more difference. I want to reposition myself as a social activist and an advocate of the youth agendas without fear and favour. I will now fight the course of youth agenda,” he added.

The former member of the RDP central committee could not rule the notion of joining other activist group or becoming an independent candidate but he was quick to say he could gravitate in that direction after a thorough analysis of the political situation.

Despite being sceptical with independent candidates, there was a poster circulating of him, where he stood as an independent candidate for Sibbinda constituency.

“At the moment, I don’t intend to join any other political organisation; I am still repositioning myself, and it is only after scrutiny I can decide to join if the opportunity is available,” he stated.

He, in the same vein, encouraged RDP members who joined under his stewardship to continue serving the party in good faith, saying as an individual, he is not bigger than the party; therefore, they should remain committed to its course.

Malumbano says he leaves as a proud man, having left the youth league in unity. Furthermore, he said, he was able to groom many youthful politicians.

2020-03-06 07:55:01 | 10 hours ago



2020-03-06 07:55:01 | 10 hours ago