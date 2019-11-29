Four arrested with elephant tusks

RUNDU - Four Namibian men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with protected game.

According to the police the first two were arrested by the Omega police for hunting an elephant and removing its tusks.

The other two were arrested for dealing in wildlife products after they were found in possession of four elephant tusks.

The suspects in both cases were expected to appear in court yeserday.

In a separate incident, the police in Ndiyona district arrested a male suspect in connection with the theft of 10 cattle at Shakambu village.

The livestock are valued at N$90 000 and none of it has yet been recovered.

