Four escape from Henties Bay holding cells

SWAKOPMUND - Four trial-awaiting prisoners escaped from the Henties Bay police holding cells on Saturday afternoon.

Three of the four fugitives, who have been identified as Johny Nuseb (19), Josef Ganaseb (24) and Markus Tauxab (25), were all in custody for separate rape cases.

The fourth suspect, Andreas David (21), was in custody for a robbery case committed in Swakopmund.

According to the Namibian police in Erongo, the four suspects allegedly used an unknown object to cut the burglar bars of their cell door as well as burglar bars on the roof and escaped.

The police are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of these suspects to contact Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 0812464757 or Detective Warrant Officer, Sakaria Shikalepo 0812735662 or contact any nearest police station.

