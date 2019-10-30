Four nabbed for stock theft

ONDANGWA - The police in Oshana at the end of last week arrested four accused for stock theft of five cattle.

The alleged five carcasses were found in the possession of one of the accused girlfriend’s house at Okalegona in Ondangwa.

The cattle were slaughtered at Osino yaKugo cattle post in Oshana region.

Chief Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the public relations office in Oshana said the police discovered five heads of cattle as well as five old cattle hides as well as a Nissan vehicle belonging to one of the prominent security service providers in the country.

Aiyambo said only three accused were allegedly at the scene of crime, the fourth accused allegedly took a spare wheel after the other three experienced a flat tyre.

One of the accused, Sakeus Shafashike, 37, was already wanted for a previous stock theft case after absconding whilst on bail.

His co-accused persons Lukas Shafashike, 35, and Lukas Mandume, 21, appeared in court.

The fourth suspect was released.

Two of the cattle were already identified by the owner through the available ear tags.

The other three ear tags were also found at the scene and the owners of the alleged cattle have been informed.

Aiyambo said the vehicle and the carcasses have been confiscated.

The carcasses are currently being stored at the Oluno correctional facility.

Investigations into the matter continue. Still in Oshana region, 39 graves at Oshikango location in Oshakati West were vandalised.

The police said that the crime is alleged to have been committed overtime.

