Four Namibian judges to be part of the NAMAs 2019

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) committee this week announced judges for this year’s awards.

The judging panel for this year is made up of experienced and extremely applauded Namibian panel of judges together with media executives from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Jamaica and the United States of America.

Entertainment Now! dug up a little bit on the four judges from Namibia and presents them to you, our esteem readers.

Alma Ulamba

Alma Ulamba is a seasoned judge after having been with the NAMAs since its inception but took an interval for three years. She has music experience that started off as a piano student. Ulamba comes from a musical family. She is artistically inclined, she followed the creative path by joining the art industry. Her knowledge in the industry is versatile since she has been in charge of the National Arts Council as the chairperson and the recording industry of Namibia. Ulamba is currently the Head of the National Theatre of Namibia. After being away for a while, Ulamba is back to rock the ship like never before.

Axali Doeseb

Axali Doeseb is Namibia’s first post independent black conductor of the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra and author of the Namibian National anthem.

The NAMAs recipient for the Lifetime Achievement award who has made his mark in the contemporary Namibian music industry is all over and to this day he still continues to play a greater role in nurturing, and advising and composing music for various scores of the Namibian society. He represented Namibia and chaired the committee that was tasked with the composing of the African Union anthem in Addis Ababa- Ethiopia.

In addition, to have served on the panel that was entrusted to compose the SADC anthem, Doeseb is also the founder (with co-founder Emil Keister) of the Ugly Creatures music band – a pre-independence pop, soul, and gospel live Namibian band. His vast musical knowledge and experience led to Doeseb becoming the first black Namibian music producer manning the then NBC Music Makers Competition – the predecessor to the Namibian Annual Music Awards and had produced tracks for some of Namibia’s greatest artists like Ras Sheehama, the late Jackson Kaujeua, Eric Mundjua, Sharon Van Rooi and legendary Pieter Josef !Auxab.

Che Ulenga

The most sought after radio personality Che Ulenga is a radio presenter at 99 FM and hosts The Ignition from 06H00 to 09H00 and then takes Namibian Music to greater heights with 99FM’s The Tribe on Friday’s from 19H00 to 20H00.

Her taste and exposure to the music industry have opened many doors for her. She has graced stages of many shows by prominent and established Namibian artists, including being the host at events for major African artists, such as Jimmy Kane Roux from Zambia, Dama do Bling from Mozambique, Bleksem, Black Motion, Dr. Malinga, Busiswa, Trompies, and Cassper Nyovest , who are all from South Africa and Paul G Angola.

Ulenga has been a master of ceremonies (MC) at a string of Namibia’s most refined events, both entertainment and corporate. She has hosted international acts like Eve, P-Square and Boyz II Men at the annual Windhoek Draught Live Concert including American RnB – Trey Songz at the MTC Namibia 25th year Independence celebrations

Lischen Khachas

One of the only active female music producers in Namibia, Lischen Khachas has been dubbed Namibia’s top female DJ. She is a holder of a diploma in Sound Engineering and Music production. Khachas is also a radio personality and an MC and has been a part of the Namibian music industry for more than 12 years as a DJ and also behind the scenes. She is currently the host of the Big Breakfast Show on Touch FM, the National Broadcasting Corporations (NBC)’ commercial radio station.



2019-06-14 12:08:46 18 hours ago