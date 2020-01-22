Four vie for NFA presidency Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK - Four candidates have made the cut to contest the Namibia Football Association (NFA) presidency at the upcoming elective congress billed for 22 February in Windhoek.

Out of the initial list of 11 potential contenders that was released earlier, only four met all requirements to vie for the position.

They include businessmen Ranga Haikali, Johnny Doeseb, as well veteran football administrator Mabos Vries and southern stream representative Izak Fredericks.

The NFA has been functioning without a substantive head since October 2018 after former president Frans Mbidi was “illegally” bundled out of office by his executive, following a prolonged dispute over the proposed renewal of former secretary-general Barry Rukoro’s contract.

This led to the unavoidable intervention of the world’s football governing body, FIFA, who appointed a normalisation committee to handle football affairs.

Though the NFA presidential position is voluntary without fixed remuneration, candidates are generally enticed by the lucrative perks that come along holding such a high-profile position. The normalisation committee yesterday announced the vetting process was conducted at the weekend.

The vetting process included the nomination list of candidates for the first vice-president, second vice-president and executive positions. While for the first vice-president include Rudolph Haingura, Peter Ndjulu, Izak Fredericks and Michael Situde were nominated, whereas the second vice-president Haingura, Peter Ndjulu, Fredericks, Nettie Cloete and Situde were also nominated. The nominated executive committee members included Cloete, Ingy Hainghumbi, Peter Ndjulu, Fredericks, Samuel Mushelenga Ferdinand Hausiku, Haingura, Dawid Morgan, Shali Amakali, Earnest Joy, Doeseb, Nelago Stephanus, John Sinime and Situde.

The normalisation committee also explained why certain candidates failed the cut.

Frans Mbidi

The former NFA president could not make the final list as he had already served two consecutive terms in the NFA executive committee, which article 25 (1) in the Namibian Sport Act of 2003 clearly states: A person may not hold office or as a member of the executive organ of the umbrella body (a) for a period exceeding ten years in aggregate (111) or an unrehabilitated insolvent.

Mpasi Haingura

In terms of the governance reform regulations, the candidate participated in the removal of a president from office.

Cassius Moeti

The candidate is the official member of a suspended member (NPL) at the time of the examination of nomination.

Naftali Ngalangi

Relying on Article 33 (3) and 39 (l), Ngalangi already served two consecutive terms in the NFA executive committee and not eligible to stand. He also participated in the removal of a president from office.

Patrick Kauta

The candidate is an official member of a suspended member (NPL) of the time of the examination of the nominations and not eligible to stand. He also participated in the removal of a president from office as an ex-officio representative of the Namibia Premier League to the NFA.

Kenneth Goseb

Not eligible due to non-compliance of submission all the required documents.

