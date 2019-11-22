Frantic final push for votes…parties criss-cross country for final rallies Kuzeeko Tjitemisa Front Page News Khomas

×

WINDHOEK – Political parties are expected to go all out in their final rallies this weekend with the hope of shoring up more support ahead of next week’s general election.

While some of the older parties have scheduled rallies in Windhoek’s Katutura, others are returning to their core constituencies.

President Hage Geingob will headline Swapo’s final star rally at the Sam Nujoma stadium tomorrow morning. Geingob, who is the sole ruling party’s presidential candidate, drew thousands of supporters in rallies held across the country in recent weeks and this time around, the aim would be to fill up stands at the Katutura stadium.

Founding President Sam Nujoma is also expected to attend tomorrow’s rally, while there has not been immediate confirmation on whether former president Hifikepunye Pohamba would be in attendance.

The official opposition, the Popular Democratic Movement, led by McHenry Venaani, will have its final rally just a few hundred metres away from the Sam Nujoma stadium. The PDM has elected to stage its rally on Sunday at the Katutura Youth Complex.

Another party headed to Katutura is Nudo, which is fielding Utjiua Muinjangue as its presidential candidate and the only female in the race. The party will hold its final rally tomorrow at the UN Plaza in Katutura. The country’s oldest party, Swanu of Namibia, will campaign at its headquarters in Katutura central tomorrow afternoon, with presidential candidate Tangeni Iijambo expected to address the party faithful. The United Democratic Front (UDF) of Namibia will be heading to its traditional Kunene stronghold, with a final rally at Khorixas, while the Bernadus Swartbooi-led Landless People’s Movement (LPM) will hold its final campaign rally at the J. Stephanus stadium in Tseiblaagte, Keetmanshoop on Sunday at 14:00. The All People’s Party (APP) will hold a rally in Katima Mulilo, where party president Ignatius Shixwameni will address party members, while another event will be addressed by the secretary-general Vincent Kanyetu in Windhoek on Saturday. National Democratic Party of Martin Lukato will also campaign in Zambezi Region, with a campaign meeting slated for the Katima Mulilo Open Market on Sunday. Independent presidential candidate Dr Panduleni Itula is holding a rally in Oshakati this weekend before staging his final campaign event at the Sam Nujoma stadium on Monday. At the time of going to print yesterday, New Era was unable to determine the final rallies of the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), Christian Democratic Voice Party (CDVP), Congress of Democrats (CoD), the National Democratic Party of Namibia (NDPN), Namibia Patriotic Front (NPF), and Republican Party of Namibia.

Peaceful campaigns

Police chief Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga has repeatedly called for peaceful campaigns, which has so far been described as generally calm by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN). Ndeitunga recently told Nampa that a total of 8 000 law enforcement officers are ready to be deployed countrywide during the campaigning period of political parties and the upcoming elections. He said Nampol would take the lead in the safety and security of the elections as they have done before, while Operation Kalahari Desert patrols will continue parallel to the elections. “When it comes to elections, the Namibian police will take over everything. We will continue with our joint operation, Operation Kalahari Desert, to ensure the streets are safe from housebreakings or drug trafficking while people are voting,” Ndeitunga said. ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja also described the campaigns as peaceful. “I can confidently report to you that the 2019 presidential and national assembly elections got off to a good start, with the special voting conducted on the 13th November. No incidents of violence or intimidation have been officially reported to the ECN,” she said this week while addressing SADC election observers. At least 1 358 468 Namibians are registered to vote in the general election, with 700 648 of that number being young people.















2019-11-22 07:50:49 | 17 hours ago