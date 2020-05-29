From the Cabinet chambers Staff Reporter National Khomas

Help for Kavango West San

Government has resolved to allocate N$500 000 from the National Emergency Disaster Fund to assist with the purchase of construction material for the shelter of the San community in Kavango West.

Information minister Peya Mushelenga said the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has been mandated to ensure that there is an integrated approach in order to expedite measures aimed at addressing the plight of the marginalised community of the San people at Nkurenkuru.

Hunting season approved

Cabinet has also given its blessing by approving the 2020 hunting season in terms of Section 25 of the Nature Conservation Ordinance for huntable game.

“Cabinet approved the period from 1 May 2020 to 31 August 2020, in the case of registered conservancies as declared in terms of Section 24 A of the said ordinance, and farms, the size in extent of not less than 1 000 hectares which are enclosed with a game proof fence as defined Section 1 of the said ordinance,” Mushelenga announced. Huntable birds may also be hunted on commercial farms and registered conservancies with a game bird quota by virtue of a written authority granted in accordance with Section 32 of the said ordinance.

Govt institutions to adopt Swapo manifesto

Cabinet has also directed all government offices, ministries and agencies to include the 2020-2025 Swapo Party election manifesto in their strategic and annual plans.

Cabinet has directed that government offices, ministries and agencies provide annual reports to the implementation of their sectors’ interventions through the Office of the Prime Minister for submission to Cabinet.

