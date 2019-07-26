Fundraiser to renovate dilapidated school on track

BUKALO - Today’s momentous fundraising event to renovate Sanjo Secondary School in Katima Rural Constituency that has not been refurbished since its construction in 1975 are on track and some tents have already been pitched for the event.

This morning the event starts with an open donation and the school’s alumni will rub shoulders in a spirit of camaraderie as they will fondly recall pleasant memories of the past. The evening will see a gala dinner to be graced by the school’s patron Dr Richard Kamwi and the former education minister Dr David Namwandi, as well as possibly some diplomats eager to make meaningful donations for the renovation of the school that could restore it to its former glory as it is now a shadow of its past. Businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun, whose business interests include a hotel on the riverbanks of the Zambezi River, is also expected to be in attendance. Lawrence Sampofu the regional governor and Joy Mamili, the regional director of education, will also attend.

Raymond Simaimbula, a teacher at the school tasked with public relations, says: “Our general assessment of the donations received so far is quite encouraging, especially from our stakeholders. Knowing very well that Sanjo’s former learners are all over the country holding very respectable positions in government as well as in private organisations, we still want to urge everyone to come on board.”

“The response has surely been lukewarm but we are optimistic as a school come Friday 26th July. May I also be very quick to make mention of the fact that as the event draws near the responses become more and more overwhelming. We want to extend our appeal for more donations especially from local business entities, bearing in mind that the community members are their main customers, hence it’s time to plough back by showing appreciation. Furthermore, going by the response so far we are certain we will go above the targeted amount of N$850 000,” said Simaimbula.

“The fundraiser means a lot to us as a school as it is a first of its kind since the establishment of the school in 1975. With Dr Richard Kamwi having stepped foot on the school premises this past Tuesday, hope was raised as he saw the state of affairs. Our hope really is that this will be the beginning of good things to come both in the form of infrastructure and good results as the environment will be conducive for learning,” he said in reference to crumbling school infrastructure. “In total we expect about 200 people from all walks of life, and this includes former learners, principals and of course all the invited guests,” he said on the gala dinner that will cost N$500 for an individual plate while the elites will each fork out N$1 000. According to the programme issued by the school, today’s events will start with a prayer by a former learner, to be followed by welcoming remarks by R. Kasale, a school board member, at 10h10 and a school choir will serenade the gathering with a song. Namwandi will deliver a motivational speech.

The evening will see a representative of Zacharia Ndopu, a former principal at the school, speak on his behalf. A former learner will take guests down memory lane and former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa will deliver the keynote address. Later during the night pledges will follow.

