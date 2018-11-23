Further delay in Makono’s drug trial

WINDHOEK – The Windhoek Regional Court further postponed the trial of a 53-year-old man who is on trial for allegedly dealing in cannabis worth more than N$200 000. Appearing on bail for the continuation of his trial Makono Victus, 53, was informed that his trial will not proceed as scheduled due to the unavailability of his defence attorney Garth Joseph.

According to the state, Makono’s lawyer was engaged in another matter in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

Makono is standing trial on a charge of drug dealing, with an alternative charge of drug possession. The prosecution is alleging that Makono on December 24, 2009 dealt in a prohibited dependence-producing drug, or plant from which a drug can be manufactured. The 53-year-old denied any wrongdoing when he took a no guilty plea at the start of his trial.

According to state witness Warrant Officer Linus Mutali from the Namibian Police Force (Nampol), they arrested Makono following a tip-off from a member of the public.

“I was given information about a shack or a house where dagga has been kept,” explained Mutali during his testimony of the events that led to Makono’s arrest. Mutali informed the court that consequently they raided Makono’s house in Katutura and they discovered three multi-coloued bags hidden under the bed in the main bedroom of his family home.

The three multi-coloured bags the police found contained 76kg of cannabis estimated to be worth N$228 000, according to Mutali’s testimony.

After the raid of Makono’s residence he was later called to explain the contents in the plastic bags. According to Mutali, Makono denied ownership of the contents, stating that the bags belonged to a certain Rabo.

With Makono’s defence attorney not available, the court postponed the matter to proceed on November 29 for submission.

2018-11-23 09:50:57 1 months ago