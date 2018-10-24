Further postponement in alleged ex-lover killer’s case

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday postponed a murder case of a man standing accused of slitting his ex-girlfriend’s throat and attempting suicide earlier this year.

Making an appearance from police custody before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, Moses Tomas was informed that the court will be postponing his case in order for the docket to be summarised.

The Windhoek resident is facing a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the gruesome murder of his ex-lover and mother to his two children, Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge.

The prosecution is charging that Tomas intentionally and unlawfully killed Joleinge when he slit her throat with a knife on March 26 in Windhoek’s Okuryangava location.

Tomas was arrested on the day of the fatal incident after the police found him in a critical condition in his home in Katutura. According to police reports, Tomas consumed battery acid in an attempt to commit suicide. He was rushed to Katutura State Hospital where he was admitted for several days while receiving medical treatment under police surveillance.

It is alleged that before attempting to commit suicide, Tomas went to Joleinge’s home in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Okuryangava. He allegedly requested to have a private conversation with the mother of his two children behind the shack.

The former couple moved behind the shack as per Tomas request, where he allegedly slit her throat with a knife.

Tomas has been in police custody since his arrest as the court refused to release him on bail on grounds that murder is a serious offense and there is fear that he will abscond and not stand trial. In addition, the court believes that it would not be in the publics interest nor administration of justice.

2018-10-24 09:14:10 2 months ago