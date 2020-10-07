Gathering limits of 50 still apply Loide Jason National Khomas

The health ministry insists Covid-19 gathering limits of a maximum 50 people were still in place despite the lifting of the state of emergency and a drop in new infections.

“We are expected to practice social distance and to wash hands and or sanitising at all time.

The wearing of masks in public places remains mandatory. The number of people present at any public gathering remains 50,” said health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe.

He commended some churches that voluntarily elected to keep the maximum number at 10 despite a government directive of 50. “This is commendable and demonstrates a high degree of responsibility,” he said. He further clarified that entry into Namibia is open for

Namibian citizens, permanent residence permit holders and people domiciled in the country. “Besides, foreign nationals may enter Namibia for business, educational, health and tourism purposes, subject to public health measures. Non-Namibians are required to present on entry a negative SARS-COV-2 PCR test result that is not older than seven days,” he said.

Nangombe added that all persons entering Namibia, except for tourists, are subject to a seven-day quarantine at own cost unless exempted. Meanwhile, the country yesterday only recorded 19 new cases of Covid-19, with new infections reported at Oshakati (8), Windhoek (6) and Onandjokwe (5).

The ministry also announced 160 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cleared patients to 9 611 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country now has 1 937 active cases and 125 deaths. Cumulatively, the country has recorded 11 673 confirmed cases.

