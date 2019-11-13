Geingob congratulates Angola on 44 years of freedom Staff Reporter Front Page News Khomas

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob yesterday conveyed a message of congratulations to the people of Angola and President João Lourenço on the country’s 44th independence anniversary.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari in a statement said Geingob extended warm felicitations to his Angolan counterpart.



Angola gained independence from Portugal on 11 November 1975.

“I wish to extend to Your Excellency, the Government and the fraternal people of the Republic of Angola our warmest felicitations and best wishes on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of your independence,” Hengari quoted Geingob as saying.



“We join our brothers and sisters in Angola, with whom we share an eternal kinship, in celebrating this momentous occasion. As we propel our countries towards prosperity, I look forward to continue to work with Your Excellency in deepening our historic relations, characterized by enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and people to people exchanges.”

Geingob also wished President Lourenço well in his endeavours of taking Angola to greater heights.

2019-11-13 07:46:02 | 10 hours ago