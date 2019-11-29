Geingob congratulates Tanzania, Mauritius PM

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob yesterday extended congratulations to SADC chair and president John Magufuli ahead of the 58th anniversary of the United Republic of Tanzania.

“In Namibia, we cherish the excellent relations we share with Tanzania back to the years of the our long bitter struggle for freedom and independence.

The long lasting friendship, solidarity and common heritage between our peoples and countries continues to grow from strength to strength as evident by Your Excellency’s much welcomed state visit to Namibia earlier this year,” said Geingob.

“Indeed, I have no doubt that we will continue to consolidate and further strengthen our bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples.” President Geingob also congratulated newly re-elected prime minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

“Your Excellency, Namibia and Mauritius share excellent relations and I am confident that these ties will continue to grow from strength to strength under your stewardship,” he said.

“I wish to reaffirm our government’s commitment towards further strengthening the bilateral relations and cooperation between our countries. I therefore look forward to working with you and indeed, assure you of my full support on all issues of mutual interest.”

