Geingob expected to visit Gobabis next week

GOBABIS – President Hage Geingob is expected to visit Gobabis, Omaheke Region next week Thursday.

He is expected to engage with all inhabitants of the ‘cattle country’ town at grassroots level, to listen to their concerns and challenges in particular drought situation.

In a confirmation letter to the Swapo Omaheke Regional Coordinator Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura seen by New Era yesterday, Executive Director in Presidency Moses Pakote said Geingob’s objective is also to provide feedback on issues raised during a town hall meeting in 2015 at Gobabis

Most importantly, Pakote said Geingob wishes to meet with all leadership structures of the Swapo Party in the region, including all constituencies for deliberation.

“The President’s office will appreciate the office of the regional coordinator, Omaheke Region, in collaboration with Swapo Head Office, organise venues for the meeting,” reads the letter to Kaukuata-Mbura.

“Inform and invite the Swapo Omaheke Regional leadership structure to the meeting for deliberations on issues affecting the ruling party in the region and how best to address such matters going forward,” it further read.

Last week, residents of Gobabis started clearing bushes in Nossobville location in an attempt to grab land. They claim the Gobabis municipality opts to give land to developers rather than residents.

They have vowed to stay and only move once offered serviced land.

Also, New Era reported about two weeks ago that five executives and four middle managers at the cash-strapped Municipality of Gobabis are receiving monthly salaries ranging between N$71 000 to N$91 000 a month, despite some of them not meeting either educational or experience requirements to hold such positions, a scenario which the municipality’s CEO Ignatius Thudinyane reported to the management committee in January this year.

According to Thudinyane’ s report to the management committee, electrical services manager John Nanduaa earns the highest yearly salary of N$1 088 149 (roughly N$91 000 per month) followed by Local Economic Development Strategic Executive Patric Mbala-who earns a yearly salary of N$1003 345 (around N$84 000 per month).

Technical services strategic executive John Endjala, who is third in the perk charts, earns a yearly salary of N$983 363 (around N$82 000 per month) – slightly more than the CEO (Thudinyane), who is on a yearly salary of N$982 844 (about N$82 000 per month). Finance executive Phillimo Makili earns a yearly salary of N$963 096 (N$80 000 per month).

Others in the perk paradise include human resources and corporate services executive Frida Ueitele-Shimakeleni, who earns a yearly salary of N$921 949 (about N$77 000 per month), Finance Manager Elizabeth Upindi (N$936 129 yearly), civil service manager (N$902 224 – but currently vacant) while human resource and corporate services manager Penda Shilamba earns N$867 789 annually. Also, New Era recently reported there are plans by the Omaheke Regional Council to suspend its CRO Maria Vaendwanawa while her role in several questionable payments running into millions for accounting services is being investigated, according to three people privy to the matter.



2019-07-03 09:10:16 21 hours ago