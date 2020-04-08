Geingob names eight new regional governors

Festus Nakatana

Former Swapo Party Youth League spokesperson Neville Andre was yesterday appointed as the governor of Erongo, as President Hage Geingob named eight new regional heads yesterday. Apart from replacing Cleopas Mutjavikua at Erongo, Geingob also dropped the governors of Oshikoto, //Kharas, Omaheke, Kavango East, Ohangwena, Otjozondjupa and Hardap regions, while reappointing six of them. The president named Aletta Fredericks as the new governor of //Kharas, replacing Lucia Basson, while Esme Isaak at Hardap was replaced with Reverend Salomon April. Festus Ueitele at Omaheke was not considered, with Geingob electing to appoint his personal advisor Pijoo Nganate as the new governor. The president also named a new governor for Otjozondjupa, James Uerikua taking over from Otto Iipinge. In Ohangwena, Geingob replaced the long-serving Usko Nghaamwa with Eenhana Town Council CEO Walde Ndevashiya, while in Kavango East,



regional Swapo executive member Bonifatius Wakudumo got the nod ahead of Samuel Mbambo. The head of state also sprung a surprise by appointing former defence minister Penda Ya Ndakolo as the new governor of Oshikoto in the place of Henock Kankoshi who served in that capacity for the last five years. Ya Ndakolo is no stranger to the region as he served as governor prior to his appointment as defence minister in 2015. The president, however, retained the governors of Oshana (Elia Irimari), Khomas (Laura McLeod-Katjirua), Kavango West (Sirrka Ausiku), Zambezi (Lawrence Sampofu), Omusati (Erginus Endjala) and Kunene (Marius Sheya).

