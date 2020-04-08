Geingob praises heroics of health workers Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

As countries yesterday marked the World Health Day, President Hage Geingob expressed his appreciation to healthcare workers in Namibia for their dedication and the sterling job they continue doing in saving lives in amidst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Today, as we solemnly mark World Health Day in the middle of Covid-19 global health pandemic, I sincerely thank our healthcare workers who are carrying out commendable work as we are battling this deadly virus, “Geingob said. “It is in moments like this that our attention is sharply focused on how vital and how brave health workers are as individuals. Nurses, doctors, emergency services and all those who provide services in the health sector save lives. They are everyday heroes.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes World Health Day on 7 April every year. The contribution of doctors, nurses and other health workers is acknowledged on this day. The tagline of World Health Day 2020 is ‘Support nurses and midwives’.

To generate attention towards their contribution during the Covid-19 outbreak, the World Health Day will “highlight the current status of nursing around the world”. WHO also pledged to make a “series of recommendations to strengthen” the nursing and midwifery workforce. The year 2020 has also been designated as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Geingob has urged Namibians to appreciate the sacrifices made by the health workers by rendering them all the cooperation they need, especially at this difficult time. He also implored everyone to treat Covid-19 with the seriousness it deserves by abiding by the regulations to effectively combat the pandemic.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-04-08 09:24:44 | 7 hours ago