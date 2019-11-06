Geingob promises Kavangos continued development John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU - President Hage Geingob says his government is implementing many projects in the two Kavango regions and would continue doing so if given another chance to govern.

“We plan on continuing development of the two regions, if you give us another mandate to govern for the next five years. Swapo guarantees social freedoms,” he said at the Rundu star rally this past Saturday that was well attended.

“The time has come for the people of Namibia to exercise their democratic right to vote. Swapo has launched its campaign based on a tested and proven track record. We have made our commitments to you, the people, based on our track record,” he said.

“The overarching theme of the 2020-2025 manifesto is that Swapo, with its proven governance track record, is the only party able to formulate, promote and implement policies that will guarantee inclusive development and shared prosperity in Namibia.”

Geingob said during the last five years, the Swapo government has made notable progress in developing ICT infrastructure and coverage, digital migration, information services and technological innovation.

“We have rolled out the e-government strategy and action plan. Increased broadband usage in public sector from 40 percent to 95 percent. 94 percent of population has access to 2G services, 91 percent to 3G services and 48 percent to 4G,” said the President.

“These results prove our claim, that Swapo is indeed the only party that can guarantee that Namibia is able to harness the opportunities presented by the 4th Industrial Revolution. In Kavango West - MTC 081 Every1 project (100 percent Network Coverage Project) is currently underway. The construction of phase one with additional seven towers was commissioned at Bravo, Kamupupu, Kasera, Kakuwa, Mangetti, Ncuncuni and Sharukwe,” he continued.

As far as development is concerned, Geingob also highlighted the construction of Rupara Rural Development Centre, which consists of two projects, the construction of a 300-capacity conference hall that is still ongoing and the construction of the metal workshop, which is completed.

The construction of services (bulk water) at Katwitwi settlement phase one in Kavango West is also completed. At Ndiyona settlement, the completed construction projects includes an oxidation pond, roads, sewerage system and reticulation and electrical works, while at Divundu village council, there has been significant progress on various infrastructure development projects. These includes the Divundu village council office block and a solar-powered sewerage treatment plant. Other projects that are still ongoing are the construction of sewerage and water reticulation systems, drilling of boreholes and installation of solar pumps.

