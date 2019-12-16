Geingob salutes world leaders…

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob yesterday expressed his heartfelt appreciation and thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages following his re-election after the presidential vote last month.

Geingob, who won the just-ended presidential election with 56.3 percent, avoiding a potential re-run against independent candidate Dr Panduleni Itula who received 29.4 percent, expressed his profound appreciation to the multitude of well-wishers, who included Chinese president Xi Jinping and French leader Emmanuel Macron.

In his congratulatory note, Macron commended Namibia’s “stable and modern democracy, and commitment to tackling climate change”.

Macron further emphasised for the two countries to “work together on economic matters and sustainable development, particularly for the African continent.”

On his part, Xi expressed that the two leaders have had several meetings and have reached important consensus on bilateral cooperation.

Xi further “attaches great importance to China-Namibia relations and is willing to join hands to bring about increased mutual benefit to our two countries and people.

Also, Rwandese president Paul Kagame expressed that his government “attaches great importance to the partnership between the two countries, which has grown exponentially over recent years under the leadership of Geingob and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation.”

Angolan president Joao Lourenço lauded Namibia’s strides towards peace, development and stability as “an exemplary reference for the countries of the SADC region in particular”.

“Namibia remains committed to the principles of democratic contestation and upholding free and fair elections”.

In a tweet dated 3 December 2019, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was among the first of world leaders to congratulate Geingob, the new National Assembly and all citizens of Namibia on another successful election”, while expressing the US Government’s intent to continue working together to increase trade, combat HIV/AIDS and wildlife protection.

Geingob further expressed his profound appreciation to well-wishes from South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Mozambique.

In his acceptance speech, Geingob thanked the electorate for “another term to bring the nation closer to the ultimate goal of prosperity”, adding that “Namibian democracy is well and truly alive. “Our Namibian House remains intact and more vibrant than ever.” The Republic of Namibia concluded its 7th Presidential and National Assembly elections in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process,” Geingob said.

