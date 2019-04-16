Geingob thanks ‘great servant’ late Katjiteo 

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob on Saturday thanked late Ovambanderu Traditional Authority (OTA) senior councillor Mateus Karungaiva Katjiteo for working tirelessly to develop the Eiseb community through his involvement in several initiatives, including the repatriation of the Ovambanderu community from Botswana.

Katjiteo (90) died on 12 April at his home village of Otjondondu in Eiseb Block 10, Omaheke Region. He was buried on Sunday at Eiseb alongside other Ovambanderu heroes such as Komusnar Kapeke, Useil Ketenga Kandapaera, Kandakuzu Nguvauva, Kejata Kandjou and Katjiruru Kandapaera. Geingob in a media statement on Saturday expressed condolences to the bereaved family, the children and the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority (OTA) for the loss of Katjiteo.

“We have learned with sadness about the loss of respected and dedicated senior traditional councillor of the OTA,” he said, adding that he recognises the instrumental role played by Katjiteo in the affairs of the traditional authority.

The President also applauds the work of the late Katjiteo in the registration of the Eiseb conservancy, and the drilling of boreholes in his community.

“Without doubt, Ombara Kilus Nguvauva has lost a trusted leader of the OTA, who through his deeds demonstrated commitment and love for his community,” Geingob said.

Known as ‘Omurise Uozondu’, Katjiteo served as senior headman under both late Chief Munyuku II Nguvauva and his predecessor Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva.

Ovambanderu Chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva described Katjiteo’s death as a “devastating loss” for the authority.

He said currently, people are gathering at his home at Otjondondu and a few in Gobabis.

Katjiteo is survived by his wife Kavee Ingenesia Katjiteo, three biological children, and unspecified grandchildren and great grandchildren.

