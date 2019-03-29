Geingob to lead mourners to Onamungundo 

WINDHOEK- President Hage Geingob will today lead a high-level government delegation to the Ondonga Royal Palace at Onamungundo in the Oshikoto to pay homage and respect to the late Omukwaniilwa (King) Immanuel Kauluma Elifas who died in hospital early this week.

Presidential spokesperson Dr Alfredo Hengari yesterday in the media statement said the purpose of the visit is also for the President to express condolences on behalf of the government to the grieving royal family.

King Elifas died at the Onandjokwe State Hospital in the Oshikoto Region on Tuesday at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Secilia, and 12 children.

“During the visit, His Excellency the President will as per custom consult with the Royal Family, the Ondonga Traditional Authority, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin) and other stakeholders,” Hengari said.

Geingob will then indicate how, in line with well-established government procedures, the late King Kauluma Elifas, “who also made a significant contribution to the struggle for Namibia’s independence will be honoured by the State.”

Hengari said the late Omukwaniilwa Elifas, with other traditional leaders received, accepted and resettled many returning freedom fighters irrespective of their original birth places.

“Following these processes of consultation, thereafter, the memorial and funeral announcements will be made,” said the presidential press secretary.

New Era yesterday reported that committees were established on Tuesday to ensure the late Omukwaniilwa Kauluma Elifas gets a dignified send-off.

The preparatory committees mixed members of factions that bayed for each other’s blood over who should succeed the long-serving Kauluma.

For example, Vilho Kamanya, one of the senior headmen of Ondonga Traditional Authority who were relieved off their duties by the late Kauluma, was chosen as the overall head of committees.

But in a move that left many dumbfounded, the commitees were dissolved, with Leonard David, one of the family elders saying they were set up without consultation from the Elifas family, the late leader’s wife, children and the collective royal family.

“What I want is peace,” said David.

“Omukwaniilwa must be buried by all his people, they are all his people.”

“Now we are waiting for the family to consult and give new instructions from the royal family and Omukwaniilwa’ s family on who will be involved in the preparations of Omukwaniilwa’ s burial.”

David hinted that people who have been taking care of the late Kauluma during his long sick spell have been excluded from preparatory committees.

He said those who had disserted Omukwaniilwa during his sickness must remain ordinary mourners and not participants in the preparations of the late leader’s funeral.

The committees were set up by community members and the dismissed headmen.

This was confirmed by Naeman Amalwa, an aide to the late Kauluma and a senior traditional councillor of Ondonga.





