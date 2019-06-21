Geingob’s ‘pioneering leadership’ applauded

WINDHOEK- Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi has applauded Sadc chairperson, President Hage Geingob ‘pioneering leadership’, describing his leadership as hands-on and pioneering in many ways.

Nyusi, according to Presidential Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari, made this remark during bilateral talks with Geingob at the Mozambican presidential State House on the margin of the 12th US-Africa Business Summit in Maputo.

He said Nyusi also used the bilateral talks meeting to thank Namibia for the “valuable fraternal aid” given to the people of Mozambique after Cyclone Idai.

Last month, Namibia handed over fish and other essential items of humanitarian aid to Mozambicans affected by the devastating impacts of the cyclones.

The consignment worth N$36 million comprises 250 000 water purification powder sachets and 184 100 trays of canned fish to assist the affected communities.

Furthermore, Hengari said following an update from Nyusi on the politico-economic situation in Mozambique and the forthcoming October 2019 elections, Geingob commended his counterpart for noteworthy economic developments and his steadfast leadership of the country.

“Geingob highlighted the importance of making peace with enemies, stressing: “You don’t make peace with friends, you make peace with enemies,” Hengari said in the statement.

He said Geingob applauded Nyusi for the successful hosting of the 12th edition of the US-Africa Business Summit.

Moreover, Hengari said Geingob briefed his counterpart about socio-economic and political developments in the region, including in the Union of the Comoros and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Emphasising the primacy of institutions, Hengari said Geingob informed Nyusi that the situation in Sadc was generally peaceful, and support from leaders in the region had been excellent and made his work as chair of Sadc satisfying.



“President Geingob provided an update about the drought situation in Namibia, and the efforts of the government to ensure that human lives and livestock remain protected during the most severe drought to have afflicted the country in recent memory.”

Hengari said Geingob concluded participation in the summit with a meeting with leadership of Power Africa, seeking to drive investments in a Mega Solar Power project of between 300-500 Megawatts that will support domestic generation, including exports into the region.

He said the Head of State invited the project promoters to intensify engagements with the relevant line ministries in order to make it a reality.

Hengari said Geingob also participated on Wednesday in the US-Africa Business Summit –Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) which convened under the theme: Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable US-Africa Partnership.

He said Geingob delivered remarks in the Presidential Plenary focusing on Namibia as a gateway in the Sadc, and emphasised Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as central building blocks in the realisation of the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

The president also used the opportunity to engage potential investors from the USA, to whom he dangled opportunities that Namibia has to offer.

The 12th edition of the US-Africa Business Summit of the Corporate Council on Africa, which opened on Wednesday June 19, 2019, closing today, brings together Heads of State and Governments, more than 1,000 U.S. and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government officials and multilateral stakeholders.

The summit serves, as a platform for U.S. and African business and government leaders to, amongst others engage on key sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), finance, network with key decision makers, explore new business opportunities and meet potential business partners and advocate to shaping effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

