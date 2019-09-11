Geingos to address UNFPA dialogue

WINDHOEK – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with Botswana, eSwatini, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles and South Africa are co-convening a multi-country dialogue to discuss progress in advancing people-centered development in upper middle-income countries in Southern Africa.

UNFPA Namibia communications analyst Emma Mbekele said in a statement on Monday that the conference will focus on the quality of life and well-being of women and young people.

She said the conference will be held under the theme, “A changing and diverse sustainable development landscape: Impact on SRHR outcomes for Women and Youth in Southern Africa.”

Mbekele added that the one-day conference, which starts today in Windhoek at the Country Club Resort, will be attended by the first lady Monica Geingos.

Geingos will be joined by UNFPA regional director for East and Southern Africa, Dr Julitta Onabanjo, Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein, Minister of Economic Planning Obeth Kandjoze, secretary-general of the Sadc Parliamentary Forum, Boemo Sekgoma, and Botswana youth leader Gogontlejang Phaladi.

According to Mbekele, Southern Africa is home to four upper middle-income countries (UMICs) and one high-income country (HIC) as classified by the World Bank in 2019.

She said the diverse group, the UMICs and HIC, have different demographic transitions, significant economic growth, as well as varying levels of improvement in human development outcomes amidst persistent and deepening inequalities.

Therefore, she said, the one-day dialogue will reflect on the respective and collective transformative development pathways; re-energize and mobilize unprecedented leadership, solidarity and strengthened collaboration required to achieve the promise envisioned at the International Conference on Population and Development 25 years ago, which contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and aspirations of Africa Agenda 2063.

She said the expected outcome of the dialogue is collective commitments to deliver on the promise of Cairo for all persons in the middle and high income countries in Southern Africa, irrespective of age, gender, income status, geographic location, physical ability, to mention a few.

Additionally, she said, the meeting will be attended by about 100 people comprising of development actors, academia, private sector, investors, opinion leaders and civil society as well as young people from collaborating member states of Botswana, eSwatini, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles and South Africa.

2019-09-11 08:04:28 15 hours ago