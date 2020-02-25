Gertze attempted murder probe incomplete

The police are yet to complete their investigations into the case of Namibia Qualifications Authority CEO Frans Gertze, who allegedly shot his wife six times at their Pionierspark home last year.

During his appearance before magistrate Linus Samunzala in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, Gertze (55) was informed investigations into his case have not yet been finalised.

“Investigations are not finalised. The photo-plan and firearm licenses have not yet been obtained. May the matter be remanded finally for further investigations,” explained state prosecutor Rowan van Wyk. The court postponed the matter to 16 April, making it a final postponement for police investigations.

Gertze was arrested in November 2019 for shooting his wife Anitha (29) six times at their Pioneerspark home in Windhoek.

After the tragic incident, Gertze then transported his wife to the Roman Catholic Hospital in the company of their two minor children. Anita was admitted into an intensive care unit but has since recovered.

At the time of the incident, Gertze allegedly informed the police he heard intruders walking into his house, forcing him to randomly fire shots in the bedroom he shares with his wife.

However, upon police inspection on the property, it was established there was no sign the house was broken into.

The police confirmed a suicide note, believed to have been drafted by Gertze, was discovered at the scene. Two firearms that were found at the scene have been seized.

Gertze was later released on N$50 000 bail after his wife wrote to the court that he was not trying to kill her as it was being reported. In a sworn statement, which has since been made part of the court record, Anita explained she was trying to prevent her husband from committing suicide on the fateful day but got shot while they were fighting for the gun. In addition to being in favour of the court releasing her husband on bail, she hopes he gets medical attention for his depression.

The prosecution is now charging Gertze a main charge of attempted murder and two alternative counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and negligent discharging of a firearm for the shooting.

2020-02-25 07:07:36 | 4 hours ago