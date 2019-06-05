GIPF hosts second regional stakeholders consultative meeting in Opuwo 

WINDHOEK - The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) hosted the second regional stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Opuwo on May 23, under the theme ‘Global Excellence’. The meeting was initiated to engage and inform the fund’s members in the region on GIPF strategic initiatives, developments, processes, and deliberate on challenges members in the Kunene Region are facing. The consultative meeting was also necessitated by the outcry for more accessible GIPF services in Kunene.

“GIPF is in the process of opening a satellite office in Opuwo to make it easier for members to receive services and reduce the time and days they travel to be assisted in the Otjiwarongo, Outapi and Oshakati office,” said Goms Menette, chairman of the GIPF board.

The meeting consisted of three presentations – on investments updates, service delivery and operational efficiency and the Kuleni Preservation Fund. All the presentations disseminated vital information to update members on the fund’s current position and shed light on what the fund will embark on towards achieving its corporate strategy.

“I am also excited to announce that GIPF’s fund improved from N$110.4 billion to N$117 billion over the past financial year. This growth is tacit proof of the fund’s commitment to adopting world class practices in all our endeavours,” said Menette.

In the fund’s effort to improve service delivery and ensure the timeous payments of pension and other benefits, GIPF will participate in the Opuwo Trade Fair from May 27 to June 1 with the fund’s ‘Pension on Wheels’ mobile van where members can learn more about issues such as the biometrics GIPF Smart Card, pension benefits, how and when to claim these benefits, how to prepare for retirement, updating membership status, printing out of benefit statements as well as progress of claims.

“We want to improve our services to our members in this region, but we cannot do it without tri-party consultations and smart partnership with other relevant stakeholders in this region. Thus, I humbly appeal to the governor, Hon Marius Sheya, and other stakeholders to assist the fund to address challenges in this region,” said Menette.

