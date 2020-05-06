GIPF in search of former members with unclaimed benefits Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has appealed to all former members who left employment due to retirement, resignation, ill-health, disability or retrenchment and have not claimed or received their pension benefits from GIPF to contact the HR offices of their former employers to complete a claim form with the relevant supporting documents for submission to the Fund as soon as possible.

Family members or beneficiaries of GIPF deceased members who fall in the above categories are also requested to contact the HR offices where the members were employed. A list of the former members has been availed on the Fund’s website on www.gipf.com.na and has been disseminated to government and participating institutions’ HR personnel. The list will also be placed in print media, on the Fund’s social media platforms, as well as on the national broadcasting radio stations.

“GIPF implores the above-mentioned former members to claim their benefits as provided for in the rules of the Fund. If these benefits are not claimed by the end of May 2020, they will be paid over to the Guardian Fund held at the Master of the High Court,” concluded Anna Hambuda, GIPF’s manager: operations.



