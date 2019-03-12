Gobabis to host opening Enduro Series this weekend

WINDHOEK – This coming weekend, Saturday, 16 March, will see the first round of the Namibian Enduro Series. The new venue added to this year’s calendar will see riders from all over Namibia travel to the town of Gobabis for the race.

The Tilda Viljoen Dam venue promises to be a great new addition with the vision of the Namibian Enduro Club to take the sport to parts of the country that have not hosted these events before. With five classes in the motorcycle division and routes of 28 and 20km for the various classes, the scene is set for some great racing to start off the season.

With several changes in rider classes and development riders from the previous season stepping up to more competitive classes, the season promises to be an interesting battle. Big emphasis will also be placed on class 11 or development class where the maximum age is 14 years old and those racing are accompanied on the track by a parent or guardian.

Race entries are open and will close on Thursday, 14 March at 20h00. Visit the website www.namibianenduro.com for entry details and documentation. Documentation will start at 07h30 at the venue with the first bike off the line at 10h00.

