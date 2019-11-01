Going to court is the only alternative - NPL …as league files urgent application Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

×

WINDHOEK – According to a 37-page urgent application filed with the Windhoek High Court yesterday, suspended Namibia Premier League (NPL) said it was left with no other option but to approach the civil court to urgently seek reprieve from the unceasing wrath of the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) for the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

The league’s urgent application is in pursue of about three items and that is to have the court immediately direct the NC to lift the suspension against the NPL, which the league feels it’s unlawful and undermines all principles and norms of natural justice.

On its suspension, the NPL argues it was never granted an opportunity to defend itself at a properly constituted hearing, or at any hearing for that matter – hence the NC’s decision to suspend the league is unlawful and rubs mud in the face of standing natural laws and rules.

Furthermore, the NPL feels that they exhausted all internal remedies of mediation and equally tried by all means to seek a decent audience with the NC but their efforts constantly fell on deaf ears, and that prompted them to urgently seek recourse with the High Court as traditional football remedies proved fruitless in this instance.

Secondly, the league is also demanding that the court urgently and without much delay set aside the planned NFA Extra-Ordinary Congress, which is scheduled to take place on or about 9 November at a yet to be determined venue.

According to the NPL, if the court allows the NC to go ahead with the planned Extra-Ordinary Congress, to which the NPL’s Chairperson Patrick Kauta and delegation has allegedly not been invited to in his capacity as an unelected NFA executive member, the NPL’s rights and privileges will be violated and their voice will be suppressed at that very important decision-making gathering.

As an unelected NFA executive member, the NPL carries four very important votes at the NFA Congress and thus the league feels that their exclusion from that gathering will be a missed opportunity to add its voice and input on the future of Namibian football.

Thirdly, yesterday’s application also demanded that the NC immediately provide the league with the rules and method to be used to promote and relegate clubs to and from different NFA Leagues for the 2019/20 season.

“The interests of our stakeholders including the football-loving public and players remain our premier priority. Hence, the league is firmly focused on ensuring that football continues to be played in the country. The imprudent decision by the NC consequently affect the livelihood of the largest number of the Namibian society whose living mainly depends on the operation of the NPL. Due to its sensitivity, the NPL will reserve its right not to comment on this matter until it is on the court roll,” reads an NPL statement also released yesterday.



2019-11-01 09:11:21 | 5 days ago