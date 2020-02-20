Govt acquires two farms for Batswana of Namibian descent Kuzeeko Tjitemisa Front Page News Khomas

×

The Namibian government has acquired two farms measuring 7 587 hectares for over 1 500 Batswana of Namibian descent who have shown a willingness to return to their native country, the land reform minister Utoni Nujoma announced yesterday.

Between 1904 and 1908 large numbers of Ovaherero, Ovambanderu and Nama people fled to Botswana to escape the indiscriminate and genocidal wrath of German colonial troops, who were acting on an extermination order of the infamous General Lothar von Trotha.

The majority of them now live in villages such as Tsau, Semboyo, Makakung, Kareng, Bothatogo, Toteng, Sehithwa, Bodibeng, Komana and Chanoga, the Ngamiland District at large and centres such as Charles Hill and Maun in that country.

Nujoma, addressing staff yesterday, revealed that two farms measuring 7 587 hectares were acquired for the resettlement of Batswana of Namibian descent, at a cost of N$188 million.

Meanwhile, the Namibian inter-ministerial committee tasked to facilitate the repatriation process of over 1 500 Batswana of Namibian descent who have shown willingness to return to their native country, visited Botswana last year February.

The committee, consisting of officials of various ministries, including those of land reform, agriculture and home affairs, is being led by land reform executive director Peter Amutenya.

The committee visited Charles Hill in Ghanzi District and Tsau in North-West District of Botswana, where most of the Ovaherero and Ovambanderu – who fled the 1904 genocidal wrath – live, to share information on the repatriation process.

Accompanied by then Namibia high commissioner in that country, Mbapeua Muvangua, the local media in that country quoted Amutenya as saying they came to Botswana because they lacked critical statistical information on some issues which could assist in preparations for the repatriation exercise. According to media reports, Amutenya said the initial information they had was that 947 people would be relocated but later learnt that over 1 000 people had registered.

“We were informed that 14 816 cattle, 48 879 goats, 1 300 donkeys and 684 horses will also be relocated, but for cats, chickens and dogs the numbers were not indicated,” he added.

He said that as a committee they realised that there were some gaps on the availability of the information since the relevant authorities did not indicate where the animals came from, and whether they were located in disease-free areas or not.

Amutenya also pointed out that they did not have sufficient information with regard to school-going children as it was not indicated which grades they were in, and sex and ages.



He also informed the Botswana leadership that the government of Namibia had resolved to implement the repatriation exercise over a period of three years.

Amutenya said they started last year April and the exercise would run until 2021, adding that it would be undertaken in stages as they would not manage to relocate the whole group once the said piece of land has been secured to accommodate those repatriated.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-02-20 07:58:46 | 2 days ago