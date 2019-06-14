Gravel roads to make school access easier

Agnes Petrus

OSHAKATI - A project has been initiated to provide safe and adequate access to the community of Omusati Region, to schools and clinics during the rainy season in areas prone to flood.

The project that cost N$112.2 million was co-funded by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany through the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW.)

John Mutorwa, the Minister of Works and Transport who officiated at the event early this week said the access gravel roads provide links to the following schools and clinics namely Ekundu, Oshaaluwata, Oneeya, Okanimekwa, Onankolo Combined School, Pauline, Oshitukathitu Junior Primary Schools, Eengolo, Mahenene and Eunda.

He further stated a “good road network plays a significant role in achieving national development and it also contributes to the overall performance and social functioning of a country. Good roads enhance mobility, taking people out of isolation and poverty. The business community and investors also rely on good roads to transport their goods.”

During the rainy season, residents of Omusati tend to experience difficulties in accessing other essential services, due to flooding. The main economic activity in rural areas is agriculture, comprising mostly communal farming. Therefore, the government is committed to expand road network as well as rehabilitate and maintain the existing road infrastructure to support the country’s socio economic growth.

Five local emerging contractors carried out the works on the project, during the construction period and locals benefited during this phase as the contracted emerging contractors created employment. It is worth noting, “478 temporary jobs were created in the region of which 50 workers were women,” stated Mutorwa.

He further advised road users to obey all traffic rules and regulations at all times in order to prevent motor vehicle accidents and the unnecessary injuries and loss of lives. He argued passenger transporters to refrain from overloading and operating un-roadworthy vehicles.

Caption (Mutorwa): John Mutorwa, the Works and Transport Minister

*Agnes Petrus is an Information Officer Intern at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT).



